Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,150,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,600,000 after acquiring an additional 863,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,584,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,270,000 after buying an additional 187,922 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,057,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,476,000 after buying an additional 335,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 834,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,743,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 21,408.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 730,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 727,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $76.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

