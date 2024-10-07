Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 8,167,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $316,396,000 after buying an additional 1,230,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 108.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,629,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,157 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,450,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,183,000 after purchasing an additional 720,329 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 726,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,136,000 after purchasing an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3,409.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 721,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,944,000 after purchasing an additional 700,758 shares during the period.

GDXJ opened at $48.64 on Monday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $51.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average of $44.12. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

