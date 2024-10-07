Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 16,200 Shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.10% of Emerald worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerald during the second quarter worth $532,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emerald by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in Emerald by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after buying an additional 280,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Emerald by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Price Performance

Shares of EEX opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $896.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.36. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Emerald Announces Dividend

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

Emerald Company Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

