Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.55% of ChromaDex worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth about $88,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in ChromaDex during the second quarter worth $124,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ChromaDex by 170.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 190,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ChromaDex in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $255.32 million, a P/E ratio of -67.60 and a beta of 1.86. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

