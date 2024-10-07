Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,125 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Franklin Street Properties worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSP. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Franklin Street Properties by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 8,549,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,790 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,236,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,697,000 after purchasing an additional 25,568 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,440,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 215,358 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,075,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 587,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,796,000. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Trading Up 2.5 %

FSP opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $169.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.81. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.47 and a 52 week high of $2.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Franklin Street Properties ( NYSE:FSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 52.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $30.83 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

