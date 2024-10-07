Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,404 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 247,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Monday, August 19th.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $0.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.87. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,222.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

