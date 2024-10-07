Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,546 Shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Senstar Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:SNT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,546 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Senstar Technologies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Senstar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNT opened at $1.57 on Monday. Senstar Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The company has a market cap of $36.60 million, a P/E ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter. Senstar Technologies had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.17%.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile

Senstar Technologies Corporation provides physical, video, and access control security products and solutions worldwide. It offers solutions for critical sites, which leverage its portfolio of perimeter intrusion detection systems, and video management software with intelligent video analytics security solutions, as well as access control products and technologies.

