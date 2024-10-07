Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 3,218 Shares of Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,218 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ascent Industries were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Ascent Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 37,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascent Industries by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 256,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ascent Industries by 36.0% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Ascent Industries news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,648 shares in the company, valued at $71,086.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Privet Fund Management Llc sold 1,665,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $13,686,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,086.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Bryan Kitchen acquired 11,170 shares of Ascent Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $96,173.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,741.01. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.85% of the company’s stock.

Ascent Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

ACNT opened at $9.64 on Monday. Ascent Industries Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $97.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04.

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter.

Ascent Industries Profile

Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.

