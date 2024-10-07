Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,012 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) by 74.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91,012 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $19,866,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 40.3% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 210,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,248,000 after buying an additional 60,432 shares during the last quarter. Auour Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 60.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury stock opened at $31.26 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.