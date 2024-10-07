Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEV. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the fourth quarter worth about $26,047,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,415,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after acquiring an additional 600,437 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in XPeng by 100.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in XPeng by 2,254.4% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 284,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 272,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in XPeng by 35.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 978,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,516,000 after purchasing an additional 257,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPEV opened at $12.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $18.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Macquarie raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on XPeng from $8.30 to $7.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

