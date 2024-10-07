Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Innospec by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,115,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $401,670,000 after acquiring an additional 161,249 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Innospec by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,972,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $254,284,000 after purchasing an additional 22,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Innospec by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 258,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,923,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Innospec by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 121,921 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innospec Price Performance

Shares of IOSP opened at $112.28 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.07. Innospec Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Innospec

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.73 million. Innospec had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $389,886.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,161.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in additives in diesel, jet, marine, fuel oil and other fuels.

