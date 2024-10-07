Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.53.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Revvity Stock Down 0.1 %

RVTY opened at $123.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

Insider Transactions at Revvity

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Revvity by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,664,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,769,000 after acquiring an additional 210,100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,126,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,258,000 after buying an additional 332,632 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,221,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $127,401,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,506,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revvity Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

