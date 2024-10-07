Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 14,411 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 351.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.80. 335,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

