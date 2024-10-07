Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Acquires 1,765 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 396.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6,315.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Up 2.3 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. 1,584,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.19. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $32.24 and a 52-week high of $64.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.24). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SQM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $62.80 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.