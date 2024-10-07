Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Copa by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $873,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Copa by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 116,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 84,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.83.

Copa Price Performance

NYSE:CPA traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,196. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $78.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Copa Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

