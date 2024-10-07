Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Block by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,085,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163,975 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,606,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,995,000 after buying an additional 2,720,123 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Block by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,192,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,799,505,000 after buying an additional 1,277,043 shares during the period. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its position in Block by 244.1% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,706,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,013,000 after buying an additional 1,210,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in Block by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,831,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,103,000 after acquiring an additional 795,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Block from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Block in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Block to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,715,608.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 5,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $388,920.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,496 shares in the company, valued at $16,742,652.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,715,608.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,714 shares of company stock worth $1,812,932 over the last three months. 10.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Block stock traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,070,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,206,660. The company has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 85.34, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $87.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.94.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Block had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

