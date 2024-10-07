Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Boosts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,378 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,457,056 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,836,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559,039 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Devon Energy by 16.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,913,516 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $469,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,776 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7,165.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,253 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,793,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $416,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 447.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,179,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,299,000 after purchasing an additional 964,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVN traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $42.61. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.81. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 16.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

