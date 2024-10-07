Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 194.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% during the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $265.35. The company had a trading volume of 195,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,455. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $269.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

