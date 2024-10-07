Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of IRM stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.78. 999,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.36 and a 52-week high of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.01.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 433.33%.

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,128 shares of company stock worth $1,898,415. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

