Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in HSBC were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $567,000. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Dbs Bank raised shares of HSBC to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HSBC Price Performance

HSBC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.68. The stock had a trading volume of 998,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,120. The company has a market cap of $171.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $46.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 15.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

