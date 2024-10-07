Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTE. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Barclays raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $69.44. 1,301,764 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.67 and a 200 day moving average of $69.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

