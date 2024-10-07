Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $11.34 Million Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,754 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 47,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,196,000 after buying an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 5,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.37. The company had a trading volume of 531,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,044. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $100.84 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.70. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.