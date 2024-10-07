Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.02 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in LKQ by 54.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ LKQ traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $38.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,106,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.31. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.96%.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew J. Mckay acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,132.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $500,870 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

