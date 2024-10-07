Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,010 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Air Lease by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,260,000 after buying an additional 1,407,902 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Lease by 8,069.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 526,363 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,339,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 19.4% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,113,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,724,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Shares of AL traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,949. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Air Lease Co. has a 52-week low of $33.33 and a 52-week high of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.94%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

