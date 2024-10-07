Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $358,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (BATS:OCTQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October by 88.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 66,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of OCTQ stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,570 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08.

Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October Dividend Announcement

About Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.3436 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

The Innovator Premium Income 40 Barrier ETF – October (OCTQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a limited protective barrier against losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of S&P 500 FLEX options and US Treasurys.

