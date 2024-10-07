Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Has $641,000 Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,256 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 39,180,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,663,000 after purchasing an additional 383,496 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,346,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,499,000 after purchasing an additional 74,498 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,827,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,638 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,621,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,297,000 after purchasing an additional 457,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after buying an additional 100,761 shares during the period.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHC stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 328,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.28. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.89 and a one year high of $38.94.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.