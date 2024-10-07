Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Lowers Stock Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,567 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned about 0.12% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 130,918.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,967,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,968,000 after buying an additional 2,965,310 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,726,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,980,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,212,000 after purchasing an additional 860,244 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $11,463,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 533,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 714,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,462. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.89 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,188. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CPRX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

