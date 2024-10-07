Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Makes New Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 124,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,237,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for about 1.2% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 3.25% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $41.83. 19,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $160.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

