Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Purchases Shares of 7,879 BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 1.21% of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Ehrlich Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $300,000.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.39. 2,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,564. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.24.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

