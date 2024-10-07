Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEMFree Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 669,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,231 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned 2.05% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XCEM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 150,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 553,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,226,000 after buying an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,362,000 after buying an additional 72,344 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 66,505 shares during the period. Finally, ONE Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 153,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 50,726 shares during the last quarter.

XCEM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 81,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,489. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.69. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 52 week low of $26.12 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

