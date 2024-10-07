Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Raises Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,526 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owned approximately 0.54% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTLS. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,562,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,766,000 after purchasing an additional 335,072 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 557.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,452,000 after buying an additional 239,972 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 69.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 302,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 123,860 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,525,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 390.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after acquiring an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FTLS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.45. The company had a trading volume of 97,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,227. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.15 and a one year high of $63.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.