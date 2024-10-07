Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 365,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,503 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 3.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 254,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 300,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.75. 382,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,021,461. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

