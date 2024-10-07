Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 10,564 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,564 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 0.9% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 55,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,625,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,445,434. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 37.85%. The firm had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a $0.4871 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSM

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.