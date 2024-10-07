Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 142 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,751,000.

Shares of ESGD stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 140,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,874. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

