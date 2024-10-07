Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 508 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 32.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,007,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,061 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $732,040,000 after acquiring an additional 798,084 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FedEx from $359.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $321.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.74.

FedEx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FDX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $260.50. 1,328,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,043. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $224.69 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,909.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

