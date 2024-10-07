Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 561 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 2.5% during the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Barclays raised Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.70.

Novartis Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:NVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.86. 1,028,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,537. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.68.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.