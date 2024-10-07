Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 673 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 23.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.3% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 9,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.69. 4,439,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,079,627. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.98. The company has a market cap of $175.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $109.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. HSBC raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.62, for a total value of $106,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,710.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total value of $4,261,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,146,293.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 252,000 shares of company stock worth $26,546,370 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

