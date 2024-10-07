Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 18,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 55.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after buying an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,366,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TE Connectivity

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,180. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.