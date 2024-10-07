Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 104,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $13,671,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:MGK traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $317.14. The company had a trading volume of 279,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,094. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.92. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

