Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Tops $0.0016 on Exchanges

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $2,487.00 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008277 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00013926 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,870.62 or 1.00091042 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007497 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00163847 USD and is up 2.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,496.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

