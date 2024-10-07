RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 131.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,311,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878,616 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 129.8% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 27,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 15,426 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth about $340,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 128,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 99,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 9.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,699,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 152,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

RLJ stock opened at $9.42 on Monday. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 4.93%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLJ Lodging Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.37%. This is a positive change from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 214.29%.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

