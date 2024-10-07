RPOA Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

RPOA Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,612,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,813 shares during the quarter. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF makes up 6.0% of RPOA Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. RPOA Advisors Inc. owned 0.80% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $225,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. World Equity Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA BKHY traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $48.18. The company had a trading volume of 16,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,633. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.55.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

