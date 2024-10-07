Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sabre were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter worth $29,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Sabre Price Performance

Sabre stock opened at $3.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.73. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $4.68.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $767.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roshan Mendis purchased 19,230 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,228.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 776,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,055.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sabre

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.