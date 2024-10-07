Safestore (OTCMKTS:SFSHF) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:SFSHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Safestore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Safestore Stock Performance

Safestore Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14.

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

