Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Raised by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,329,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $910,220,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $874,748,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $564,188,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after buying an additional 1,922,674 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $286.32. 1,662,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,518,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $277.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.22. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,494,155.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.75, for a total value of $1,061,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,693 shares in the company, valued at $29,494,155.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.78, for a total transaction of $105,637.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,921.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,133,273 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

