Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYLD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 70,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 43,487 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 163.5% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 25,676 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 319,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 44,719 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 116,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 54,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

RYLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.08. 252,766 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,088. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.75 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

About Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.