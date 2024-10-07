Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $493.94

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $3.53 million and $493.94 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.28 or 0.03880559 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042928 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00013185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007307 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,913,161,992 coins and its circulating supply is 1,892,486,969 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sapphirecore)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/v57uFHk)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

