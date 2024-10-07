Sara Bay Financial Buys 357 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sara Bay Financial boosted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.1% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 6,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,741,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $83.10 and a 12-month high of $119.53. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.37 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

