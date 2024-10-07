Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sara Bay Financial lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,338,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 60,455 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,736,000 after buying an additional 94,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,978,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,578,000 after acquiring an additional 221,767 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $261.56. The company had a trading volume of 518,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $254.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.61. The company has a market capitalization of $67.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

