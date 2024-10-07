Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.