Sara Bay Financial Raises Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sara Bay Financial increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 46,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,460,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,083,000 after acquiring an additional 90,579 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 358,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on KO shares. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,968,095. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,484 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $1,321,606.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,968,095. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $7,179,360.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,987,070.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 376,096 shares of company stock valued at $25,982,352. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
Shares of KO traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 14,509,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,283,498. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $73.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $297.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.60.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.62% and a net margin of 22.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.
Coca-Cola Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Read More
